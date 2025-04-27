Screens, drones, massages: Shanghai flaunts the future of cars

SHANGHAI: At the huge Auto Shanghai industry show this week, the chatter was less about powerful engines and more about cutting-edge technology and passenger comfort.

Hundreds of carmakers and equipment suppliers have filled the exhibition space since Wednesday (Apr 23), showcasing models packed with screens, massage seats and other add-ons - not to mention flying taxis.

SCREENS EVERYWHERE

Facing fierce competition, Chinese car manufacturers are trying to attract hyperconnected consumers with screens up to 65 inches wide mounted in front of each passenger, in the doors, in the sun visors or even on the car bonnet.

Meanwhile, electronics giants Huawei and Xiaomi are targeting younger customers who already easily connect their cellphones to their cars.

European automakers are attempting to counter their Chinese rivals, with the first model from Volkswagen's China-focused brand AUDI - deliberately styled in capital letters - offering a screen occupying the entire dashboard.

When stationary, the screens can be used for watching videos or singing karaoke.

And on the road, advanced driving systems promise to get users from A to B without needing to touch the steering wheel except in an emergency.

"With the proliferation of intelligent driving, cars will no longer be viewed solely as transportation tools, but will truly become a 'second living space'," consultancy firm McKinsey said in a 2025 report on Chinese auto consumer tastes.