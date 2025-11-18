Shares in Baby Shark studio jump on market debut

SEOUL: Shares in the South Korean studio behind the ultra-catchy Baby Shark - YouTube's most-viewed video - surged as much as 60 per cent on Tuesday (Nov 18) as the company made its market debut in Seoul.

Beloved by young children, Baby Shark Dance has racked up more than 16 billion views on YouTube, roughly double the second-place clip Despacito.

It was posted on the platform nearly a decade ago by The Pinkfong Company, which owns a portfolio of children's animation and educational franchises.

In morning trade, the company's shares were up around 17 per cent from their offering price of 38,000 won (US$26), having earlier soared over 60 per cent.

Baby Shark, in which a shark family is introduced one by one to a chirpy tune, is a global megahit and has featured as a Macy's parade balloon in New York.

The Pinkfong Company was founded in 2010, and most of its income comes from selling content online and for live shows.

Analysts said the surge in share price was normal for an initial public offering.

"In theory, newly listed stocks are supposed to rise by around 30 to 40 per cent on their first day of trading," Choi Jong-kyung at Heungkuk Securities told AFP.

"The level of gain (for The Pinkfong Company) is, textbook-wise, a very natural phenomenon."

The Pinkfong Company posted revenue of 97.4 billion won last year, up 11 per cent, and operating profit of 18.8 billion won, nearly quadruple the previous year.