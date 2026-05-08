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Japan confirms year's first fatal bear attack, two others suspected
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East Asia

Japan confirms year's first fatal bear attack, two others suspected

Japan confirms year's first fatal bear attack, two others suspected

Bells used for warning bears of approaching hikers are seen at a store in Hanamaki, Iwate prefecture on Oct 24, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Caroline Gardin)

08 May 2026 11:03AM
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TOKYO: Japanese authorities confirmed Friday (May 8) the first fatal bear attack of the year, with media reports saying police were also investigating two other possible cases.

The victim, reportedly a 55-year-old woman, died on Apr 21 in Iwate prefecture in northern Japan, an environment ministry official said.

Media reports said police were investigating two other deaths potentially caused by bears.

One body was discovered elsewhere in the Iwate region on Thursday and another in a forest in Yamagata prefecture on Tuesday.

Police confirmed to AFP that two people had died but could not immediately verify other details.

Last year, Japan saw a spate of deadly bear attacks, with a record 13 people killed.

Related:

Source: AFP/fh

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