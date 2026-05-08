Japan confirms year's first fatal bear attack, two others suspected

TOKYO: Japanese authorities confirmed Friday (May 8) the first fatal bear attack of 2026, with media reports saying police were also investigating two other possible cases.

The victim, reportedly a 55-year-old woman, died on Apr 21 in Iwate prefecture in northern Japan, an environment ministry official said.

Media reports said police were investigating two other deaths potentially caused by bears.

One body was discovered elsewhere in the Iwate region on Thursday and another in a forest in Yamagata prefecture on Tuesday.

Police confirmed to AFP that two people had died but could not immediately verify other details.

Last year, Japan saw a spate of deadly bear attacks, with a record 13 people killed.

In the latest suspected attack in Iwate, Kumagai Chiyoko, 69, went missing after going to a mountain forest to pick edible wild plants, broadcaster NHK reported.

Police and rescuers launched a search on Thursday in the forest where her car was parked and found her body shortly after 8am local time, NHK reported.

She reportedly had injuries on her face and head that appeared to have been caused by an animal's claws.

City officials said local hunters were expected to begin patrolling the area on Friday, according to the broadcaster.