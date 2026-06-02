Bear goes on rampage in Japan, injuring four people

TOKYO: A bear attack left four people injured in two factories and a residential area in northern Japan's Fukushima on Tuesday (Jun 2), police and media reports said.

A record 13 people were killed by bears in Japan last year, and there has been a jump in sightings as the animals emerge hungry from hibernation.

"A bear-related human injury incident ... occurred in Fukushima City, injuring four people," the prefectural police said in a statement.

The bear was first spotted in a car parts factory, prompting an emergency call explaining that "employees had been bitten", the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported, citing police and fire department officials.

As the bear continued its rampage, two other people were injured, one in a residential area and the other on the premises of an electronic equipment manufacturer nearby, the Yomiuri said, adding that the animal was thought to have remained inside the factory.

The report said one of those attacked was heavily injured, while the rest suffered only mild injuries.