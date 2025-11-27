Beer giant Asahi not engaging with ransomware hackers

TOKYO: Japanese beer giant Asahi said Thursday (Nov 27) it was not negotiating with the hackers behind a "sophisticated and cunning" ransomware attack that is about to enter its third month.

"Even if we had a ransom demand, we would not have paid it," CEO Atsushi Katsuki said.

"We have not been in touch with the attacker. So we don't know their specific demand," he told a news conference as the firm again delayed the release of financial results.

The maker of Asahi Super Dry, one of Japan's most popular beers, said on Sep 29 that it was hit by the ransomware cyberattack, becoming the latest high-profile global corporate target.

In such an incident, online actors use malicious software to lock or encrypt a victim's systems and then demand payment to get them up and running again.

The company on Thursday again stopped short of disclosing the identity or the demands of the attacker.

But hacker group Qilin, believed to be based in Russia, has issued a statement that Japanese media interpreted as a claim of responsibility.

"We thought we had taken full and necessary measures (to prevent such an attack). But this attack was beyond our imagination. It was a sophisticated and cunning attack," Katsuki said.

Asahi had already delayed the release of third-quarter earnings and on Thursday said that full-year results had also been postponed.

These and further information on the impact of the hack "on overall corporate performance will be disclosed as soon as possible once the systems have been restored and the relevant data confirmed", it said.