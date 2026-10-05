Beijing park's holiday caterpillar hunt targets 'forest food monster'

BEIJING: For most families, China's Golden Week holiday is a time to relax, eat well, and visit the country's tourist hot spots.

But at a wildlife park in Beijing, some people have been spending their holiday hunting for fall webworm larvae, an invasive species of caterpillar the park has dubbed "the forest food monster".

Beijing Wildlife Park asked visitors to catch as many of the caterpillars as possible, rewarding those with the heaviest haul with prizes including as many as 10 park tickets. The caterpillar, native to North America, can damage more than 300 plant species, including crops and fruit trees.