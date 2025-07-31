Logo
Beijing officials admit 'gaps' in readiness after rain kills dozens
Heavy rains that soaked swathes of the Chinese capital have killed 44 people.

A woman walks past a rain damaged area from the past few days in Huairou district, on the outskirts of Beijing on Jul 30, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Pedro Pardo)

31 Jul 2025 05:20PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2025 05:31PM)
BEIJING: Beijing city officials admitted on Thursday (Jul 31) they had not been prepared for heavy rains that soaked swathes of the capital, killing 44 people and leaving nine still missing.

Swathes of northern China have endured deadly rains and floods since last week that forced the evacuation of tens of thousands.

The capital's rural suburbs were hardest hit, officials said, raising the toll from the previously reported 30 announced on Tuesday.

"As of midday on Jul 31, some 44 people have died and nine are still missing as a result of the disasters across the whole of Beijing," top city official Xia Linmao told a news conference.

"Between Jul 23 and 29, Beijing suffered extreme rainfall," he said, adding they had caused "significant casualties and (other) losses".

Villagers gather near a Shidongzi village signboard on a bridge damaged by floods after heavy rains in Miyun district on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Jul 29, 2025. (Photo: AP/Andy Wong)

Out of those deaths, 31 took place at an "elderly care centre" in the town of Taishitun in the northeast of the city, Xia said.

Among those still missing are local officials working on search and rescue, he added.

"On behalf of the municipal party committee and the city government, I would like to express deep mourning for those who have regrettably lost their lives, and profound condolences to their relatives," he said.

Xia vowed to "learn profound lessons" from the disaster.

"Our ability to forecast and warn of extreme weather is insufficient, and disaster prevention and mitigation plans have not been fully developed. There are still shortcomings in the construction of infrastructure in mountainous areas," he said.

Yu Weiguo, ruling Communist Party boss in the hard-hit Miyun district, also admitted there had been "gaps" in readiness.

"Our knowledge of extreme weather was lacking. This tragic lesson has warned us that putting the people first, putting human life first, is more than a slogan," he said.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer when some regions experience heavy rain while others bake in searing heat.

China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases that drive climate change and contribute to making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

But it is also a global renewable energy powerhouse that aims to make its massive economy carbon-neutral by 2060.

Source: AFP/gs

