Beijing ready for 'constructive role' to end Ukraine conflict: China FM

MOSCOW: China is ready to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict in Ukraine but will back Russia to defend its "interests", top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian state media in an interview published on Tuesday (Apr 1).

Moscow and Beijing have deepened political, military and economic cooperation since Russia ordered its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.

Wang is in Moscow and met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for talks on Tuesday. He will also meet President Vladimir Putin during the visit, the Kremlin has said.

"China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in the settlement (of the conflict)," he told the RIA Novosti news agency.

At the start of talks with Lavrov, Wang said: "We will work together to make new contributions to the cause of peace and development for humanity."