Beijing ready for 'constructive role' to end Ukraine conflict: China FM

MOSCOW: China is ready to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict in Ukraine but will back Russia to defend its "interests", top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian state media in an interview published on Tuesday (Apr 1).
Moscow and Beijing have deepened political, military and economic cooperation since Russia ordered its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine in February 2022.
Wang is in Moscow and met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for talks on Tuesday. He will also meet President Vladimir Putin during the visit, the Kremlin has said.
"China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in the settlement (of the conflict)," he told the RIA Novosti news agency.
At the start of talks with Lavrov, Wang said: "We will work together to make new contributions to the cause of peace and development for humanity."
Both he and Lavrov hailed warm relations between the countries, with Wang saying their "comprehensive cooperation" will take them to a "new stage".
Lavrov told Wang that "thanks to the two leaders, (relations) have reached an unprecedented level and continue to develop dynamically in all areas".
China presents itself as a neutral party in the conflict and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.
But it is a close political and economic ally of Russia and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of Moscow's offensive - which it has never condemned.
US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year conflict since taking office but his administration has failed to reach a breakthrough despite negotiations with both sides.
Putin has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire, and last month suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy be removed from office as part of the peace process.