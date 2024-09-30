Biden approves US$567 million in defence assistance for Taiwan

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Sunday (Sep 29) approved US$567 million in defence assistance for Taiwan, the White House said, as China ramps up political and military pressure on the self-ruled island.

While the United States does not officially recognise Taiwan diplomatically, it is Taipei's key partner and major provider of weapons - a point of consternation for Beijing, which has repeatedly called on Washington to stop arming the island, which it claims is part of its territory.

In a brief statement, the White House said Biden had delegated the secretary of state "to direct the drawdown of up to US$567 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan".

It did not give details of the package, which is nearly twice the size of the US$345 million in defence support approved in July last year.

The United States in April this year approved billions in military aid for Taiwan in the face of an increasingly assertive China.

Beijing has regularly expressed anger at international support for Taipei and accused Washington of meddling in its affairs.