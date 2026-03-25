ChatGPT moment for humanoid robots 2 to 10 years away, say Chinese tech leaders

BOAO, Hainan: Imagine humanoid robots as commonplace as household appliances - chopping vegetables, folding laundry and mopping the floor without needing instructions.

Yet when this vision will become reality remains uncertain, with Chinese industry leaders at the Boao Forum for Asia saying on Wednesday (Mar 25) that a ChatGPT moment - a breakthrough to mass adoption - could take anywhere from two years to a decade.

In a panel on the development and breakthroughs of humanoid robotics, they also highlighted key challenges, including improving reliability and enabling robots to operate safely and seamlessly in complex, real-world environments.

When asked how long before a ChatGPT moment emerges, Wang Xiaogang, chairman of Daxiao Robotics and co-founder and executive director of SenseTime, a leading Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm specialising in facial and image-recognition technology, said it could come in as little as two years.

“We need to scale data to a much higher level, and with world models and simulation, we can accelerate that process,” he said, referring to systems that simulate and predict real-world environments rather than simply react to data.

Shao Hao, chief expert at Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s robotics lab, was more cautious, saying a comparable breakthrough could take closer to a decade. He cited challenges in scaling the large, low-cost data needed to train humanoid robots for real-world tasks.

They and other panellists said progress is unlikely to follow a single breakthrough moment, but instead develop gradually across different industries.

The discussion at the Boao Forum for Asia comes as China ramps up support for “embodied intelligence”, AI that operates in the physical world through machines such as robots and drones.

During China’s recently concluded annual political meetings dubbed the Two Sessions, the term was identified as a future industry alongside areas such as quantum technology, brain-computer interfaces and 6G.