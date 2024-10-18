Britain's Lammy in China to 'challenge' Beijing on Russia support

BEIJING: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet his counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Friday (Oct 18) to "challenge" China on sensitive issues like Russia's war in Ukraine, as the two countries seek to rebuild frayed ties.

Lammy is the first British cabinet minister to visit China since Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office in July.

He is expected to meet Wang after talks with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and other top Communist Party officials.

Photos showed Lammy receiving a red-carpet welcome and shaking hands with Ding at Beijing's opulent Great Hall of the People on Friday morning.

Flanked by other senior officials, the two men then sat opposite each other at long tables in a cavernous hall dominated by an expansive painting of the Great Wall of China.

Lammy is seeking to tread a fine line between shoring up ties with a major trade partner while pushing Beijing on issues like human rights and the Ukraine war.

He said in a Friday press release that "engagement with China is pragmatic and necessary to support UK and global interests", adding, "we must speak often and candidly".

Lammy will also hold meetings with British business leaders in the eastern megacity of Shanghai during his two-day trip.

In a statement on Thursday, Downing Street acknowledged that London and Beijing had "significant differences" and said Britain would "challenge China where we need to".

It noted Lammy would "urge China to stop its political and economic support of the Russian war effort".

China has boosted ties with Moscow since the invasion but maintains it is a neutral party and denies selling arms to Russia.

Beijing's foreign ministry said it hoped Lammy's trip would help to "boost strategic mutual trust and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in all fields".

"The long-term stable development of bilateral relations accords with the common interests of both countries," spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"China is willing to work with the UK ... and push for the sound and steady development of China-UK relations," she said.