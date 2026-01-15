China's top diplomat calls Canadian PM visit 'turning point' in ties
Canada is trying to reduce its economic reliance on the US in the face of President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs.
BEIJING: China's top diplomat said on Thursday (Jan 15) that a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Beijing marked a "turning point" in the two countries' long acrimonious relationship.
The first visit by a Canadian leader to Beijing in eight years was a "turning point and symbol for the relationship between two countries", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement, according to a readout.
"The leaders of the two countries will hold meetings and talks, which I believe will open up new prospects for bilateral relations," he added.
Carney, who has also said ties between the two sides are shifting, is meeting with top Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday, as he pulls away from traditional ally, the United States.
Following US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian products, Carney has sought to reduce his country's economic reliance on its main market - the US.
Video from Chinese state media showed Carney arriving in Beijing for his four-day state visit late on Wednesday evening to a red carpet welcome.
He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, among other government and business leaders for trade talks.
Ties between the two nations withered in 2018, when Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder on a US warrant, and China's retaliatory detention of two Canadians on espionage charges.
"RIGHT TRACK"
The two countries imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's exports in the years that ensued, with China also being accused of interfering in Canada's elections.
Caught in the tariffs crossfire were Chinese electric vehicles, along with Canadian canola oil and other agricultural goods.
The last time Chinese and Canadian leaders formally met was when then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Beijing in 2017.
But there have been signs of warming ties under Carney, who met Xi on the sidelines of an APEC summit in October.
China has shown a willingness to rekindle the relationship, with Xi telling Carney after their meeting that it has "shown a recovery" towards "the right track".
Officials from the two countries have been in talks to lower tariffs, but an agreement has yet to be reached.
Beijing, meanwhile, said this week it "attaches high importance" to Carney's visit.
PIVOT FROM US
Ottawa has traditionally been hawkish towards Beijing, positioning itself in alliance with the US.
But Canada has been hit especially hard by Trump's steep tariffs on steel, aluminium, vehicles and lumber, prompting a change of heart.
In October, Carney said Canada should double its non-US exports by 2035 to reduce reliance on the US.
But the US remains far and away its largest market, buying around 75 per cent of Canadian exports in 2024, according to Canadian government statistics.
While Ottawa has stressed that China is Canada's second-largest market, it lags far behind, buying less than 4 per cent of Canadian exports in 2024.
Carney will be looking to raise that figure, with his office saying the visit aims to "elevate engagement on trade, energy, agriculture, and international security".