China's top diplomat calls Canadian PM visit 'turning point' in ties

BEIJING: China's top diplomat said on Thursday (Jan 15) that a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Beijing marked a "turning point" in the two countries' long acrimonious relationship.

The first visit by a Canadian leader to Beijing in eight years was a "turning point and symbol for the relationship between two countries", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a statement, according to a readout.

"The leaders of the two countries will hold meetings and talks, which I believe will open up new prospects for bilateral relations," he added.

Carney, who has also said ties between the two sides are shifting, is meeting with top Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday, as he pulls away from traditional ally, the United States.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Following US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs on Canadian products, Carney has sought to reduce his country's economic reliance on its main market - the US.

Video from Chinese state media showed Carney arriving in Beijing for his four-day state visit late on Wednesday evening to a red carpet welcome.

He is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, among other government and business leaders for trade talks.

Ties between the two nations withered in 2018, when Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder on a US warrant, and China's retaliatory detention of two Canadians on espionage charges.