Return of Doubao: Chinese netizens rejoice at return of fugitive capybara
Doubao gained “nearly half a kilo” while on the run, zoo officials said.
SINGAPORE: The search is finally over for a fugitive capybara that escaped from a Chinese zoo with its siblings back in April.
Doubao, whose name means “bean bag” in Chinese, had been recaptured in the Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area in eastern China on Tuesday (Jun 3), zoo officials said in a social media post, adding that their “runaway child had returned home”.
The capybara had walked into a humane trap set which triggered a catch mechanism which shut the door behind her, officials said, adding that traps had been placed in surrounding rivers.
She is now reunited with her siblings Bazong and Duoduo, staff added.
Unlike her sibling Duoduo who had lost nearly two kilograms while on the run, Doubao had gained “nearly half a kilo” and her fur remained smooth and shiny, in great condition, officials said.
The trio’s escape in April caused a stir online in China, with social media users expressing alarm and concern. There was also criticism over the zoo’s “stingy” initial reward for finding Doubao: a lifetime entry ticket and capybara-themed merchandise.
Native to South America, capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and are also semi-aquatic.
Their calm demeanor and charming appearances have made them wildly popular online. They are often depicted in memes and posts on social media apps like TikTok, Xiaohongshu and Instagram.
Online, Doubao fans rejoiced at news of her return.
“I’m glad to see her safe and well,” wrote one user on the Sina Weibo microblogging site. “It sure seems like you had a good time in the wild,” said another.
Others expressed amusement, saying Doubao had enjoyed a surprisingly good quality of life “wandering the streets and mixing around outside”.
News of her recapture this week has become one of Weibo’s top trends.
A topic thread titled “Doubao wandered the streets, she became fatter by more than half a kilo” is currently the eighth most popular search on Weibo, garnering more than 26.5 million views and over 3,000 comments.
“That’s amazing, Doubao is finally home,” said another user.
One user on Xiaohongshu said: “She’s fat already. This shows that she’s clearly better (off being) in the wild.”