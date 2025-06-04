Return of Doubao: Chinese netizens rejoice at return of fugitive capybara

SINGAPORE: The search is finally over for a fugitive capybara that escaped from a Chinese zoo with its siblings back in April.

Doubao, whose name means “bean bag” in Chinese, had been recaptured in the Yangzhou Zhuyuwan Scenic Area in eastern China on Tuesday (Jun 3), zoo officials said in a social media post, adding that their “runaway child had returned home”.

The capybara had walked into a humane trap set which triggered a catch mechanism which shut the door behind her, officials said, adding that traps had been placed in surrounding rivers.

She is now reunited with her siblings Bazong and Duoduo, staff added.

Unlike her sibling Duoduo who had lost nearly two kilograms while on the run, Doubao had gained “nearly half a kilo” and her fur remained smooth and shiny, in great condition, officials said.

The trio’s escape in April caused a stir online in China, with social media users expressing alarm and concern. There was also criticism over the zoo’s “stingy” initial reward for finding Doubao: a lifetime entry ticket and capybara-themed merchandise.