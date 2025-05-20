CATL, China's global battery champion with risk-taker at the helm

BEIJING: Chinese battery giant CATL, which soared on its Hong Kong debut Tuesday (May 20), is a domestic success story with a risk-taking founder and global ambitions - but has found itself in the crossfire of a superpower clash for tech dominance.

CATL - whose shares are already traded in Shenzhen - raised more than US$4.6 billion from its Hong Kong initial public offering, the world's largest so far this year.

The company produced more than a third of all EV batteries sold worldwide in 2023, working with many major automotive brands including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen.

Its batteries offer some of the fastest charging speeds in the world - this year, the firm said its Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery can add 520km of driving range after just five minutes of charging and withstand freezing temperatures.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

That's 30 per cent faster than main competitor BYD's Super-e platform, which claims to deliver around 400km of range in five minutes.

Founded in 2011, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited's success has been buoyed by strong policy support from Beijing, which has poured billions into clean energy in the past decade and pushed to ensure self-reliance in high-tech sectors viewed as strategically vital.

Its cheap, ultra-fast batteries have also been cited as a key driver behind the rapid rise of the Chinese EV market, which is now the world's largest.

It has also weathered a brutal price war between giants in the sector, with sales taking a hit as broader consumption in the country slumps.

POWERHOUSE

Billionaire CEO and founder Robin Zeng - once dubbed China's "battery king" - is the country's fifth richest person and the world's 45th wealthiest, according to Bloomberg.

The firm's name in Chinese pays tribute to his hometown, the coastal eastern city of Ningde.

On his blog Interconnected, tech writer and investor Kevin Xu described Zeng's story as "classically rags to riches" in which he turned his "backwater town to a battery powerhouse".

He describes Zeng as a risk-taker and a "gambler" who has deftly charted the firm through regulatory uncertainty and fierce competition from domestic rivals.

But CATL has also found itself at the centre of a struggle between the United States and China for tech dominance.