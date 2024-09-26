What you should know about Changsha, known as China’s entertainment capital

CHANGSHA, Hunan: Leaving the bustling financial hub of Shanghai for the lesser-known city of Changsha in central China’s Hunan province may appear to be a step backwards to some, but not for one young couple.

Ms Shi Honghong, 29, and her husband Xie Chaofeng, 30, made the bold move about three years ago. Today, they have no regrets.

Shanghai, classified as a first-tier Chinese city along with Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, is a “prosperous city" that many Chinese aspire to live in, said Ms Shi.

But while income levels in Shanghai may be higher, Ms Shi also noted that the high housing prices in the city were one of the main push factors, especially as she and her husband looked to start a family.

The couple recently moved into their new 120 sqm home in the Changsha suburbs, bought for about US$225,000, about a fifth of what they would have have to pay in Shanghai.

The affordable housing in Changsha has been a key draw for many who have relocated to the city. Prices are kept in check as the local government unlike many others, does not rely on land financing and real estate for revenue.