BEIJING: Once tipped for higher office, Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining has instead become the latest political heavyweight to fall under investigation in China - raising fresh questions about the selection and vetting of senior officials ahead of an expected leadership reshuffle in 2027, analysts say.

Chen, 62, was placed under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law”, state news agency Xinhua announced on Tuesday (Nov 24), without providing further details. The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption.

Analysts say the probe is particularly significant given his rapid rise under President Xi Jinping and the prestige of the Shanghai post.

“(Shanghai is) one of China’s most important political and economic centres, a post usually reserved for highly trusted figures,” Qiu Mingda, a senior analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told CNA.

Chen is the fourth member of the current Politburo to face investigation as a sweeping anti-graft campaign continues to reach the highest ranks of the party, state and military.

The current Politburo began its five-year term in 2022 with 24 members, but that number has since fallen to 22 following three expulsions and one appointment. Chen remains formally a member despite being under investigation.

“Xi is using anti-corruption for discipline, control, enforcement and an elimination mechanism to vet the political elite,” Stefanie Kam, an assistant professor at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), a Singapore think-tank, told CNA.