Why China’s 2026 is about stability over change - and what it signals ahead

BEIJING: As China steers into 2026, it does so in a year of careful calibration, analysts say - a critical passage towards 2027, when the Communist Party’s 21st Party Congress will unveil the next slate of top leaders and could see President Xi Jinping seek an unprecedented fourth term.

The pre-Congress year typically offers early signals of elite alignment and succession dynamics, experts say, making 2026 a key period for reading political cues in Beijing.

Against this backdrop, China is expected to project greater confidence abroad - from hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen to pushing to shape global rules.

“China is moving from a cautious rise to a more confident projection of power,” said Jonathan Ping, an associate professor at Bond University in Queensland, Australia.

He added that 2026 will be a year in which Beijing presses to position itself as a rule-shaper rather than a rule-taker.

The world will also be watching how US-China relations evolve, with potentially up to four face-to-face meetings between US President Donald Trump and Xi expected over the course of the year.

Taiwan is expected to remain a persistent flashpoint.

Analysts told CNA that pressure on Taiwan could likely intensify in 2026, even as Beijing seeks to avoid a direct military confrontation ahead of 2027 - a year often cited as a benchmark for China’s military modernisation.

Internally, the realities are far more complex. Beijing is confronting mounting pressures, from economic strain and demographic decline to a tightening political environment, noted Chong Ja Ian, an associate political science professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and a non-resident scholar at Carnegie China.

“The question is whether or to what degree (the Chinese government) is able to change the more troubling long-term trends,” Chong said.

How China navigates these cross-currents will offer early clues to the sustainability of its ambitions in a more contested world, he added.

STEADYING THE SINO-US “GIANT SHIP”

After a bruising year of tit-for-tat trade actions in 2025, 2026 will offer important signals on whether both sides can move beyond tactical stabilisation, analysts say.

“There is a lot of talk about a reset in US-China relations, including efforts to stabilise ties,” said Chong.

“But both Beijing and Washington see themselves locked in long-term competition, whether in technology, supply chains or relative global standing,” he added.