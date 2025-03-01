Why did China abstain from UN vote on Ukraine war even while US backs Russia?

SINGAPORE: China’s decision to abstain once again from a Ukraine-backed United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s invasion was carefully calculated to stay under the radar, analysts suggest, as the world’s No 2 economy focuses on economic priorities to be laid out at the upcoming two sessions.

They add that maintaining the status quo offers wiggle room as Beijing balances relations between the West and its close strategic partner, Russia, while also considering how it’s perceived by countries in Asia and the Global South.

Observers note that China is content to wait in the wings, amid the course reversal by the United States under Donald Trump in voting against the motion and siding with Russia.

“When your adversary or opponent is hanging himself, do you really need to help him do it?” said Alejandro Reyes, senior fellow at the Centre on Contemporary China and the World, a think tank at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

BEIJING ABSTAINS, WASHINGTON REJECTS

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Monday (Feb 24) adopted two resolutions on the war in Ukraine - one led by Kyiv and the other by Washington.

The Ukraine-sponsored resolution singled out Russia as the aggressor in the grinding war, now into its fourth year.

It called for de-escalation, a swift ceasefire and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, demanding Russia’s “complete and unconditional withdrawal” from Ukrainian territory.

Meanwhile, the US-drafted resolution called for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, without assigning blame for who started the war.

While not binding, resolutions passed by the UNGA carry political weight, reflecting a global view of the war.

China abstained from the Ukraine-backed resolution, maintaining its position in a similar vote from three years ago.