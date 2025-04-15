China accuses US of launching 'advanced' cyberattacks, names alleged NSA agents

BEIJING: Chinese police in the northeastern city of Harbin have accused the United States National Security Agency (NSA) of launching "advanced" cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February, targeting essential industries.

Police added three alleged NSA agents to a wanted list and also accused the University of California and Virginia Tech of being involved in the attacks after carrying out investigations, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday (Apr 15).

The NSA agents were identified by Xinhua as Katheryn A Wilson, Robert J Snelling and Stephen W Johnson. The three were also found to have "repeatedly carried out cyber attacks on China's critical information infrastructure and participated in cyber attacks on Huawei and other enterprises".

It did not specify how the two American universities were involved.

The US Embassy in China did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The detailed allegations come as the world's two largest economies spiral deeper into a trade war that has already spurred travel warnings for Chinese tourists going to the US and halted imports of US films into China.

"The US National Security Agency (NSA) launched cyber attacks against important industries such as energy, transportation, water conservancy, communications, and national defence research institutions in Heilongjiang province," Xinhua said, citing the Harbin city public security bureau.

The attacks had "the intention of sabotaging China's critical information infrastructure, causing social disorder, and stealing important confidential information", it added.