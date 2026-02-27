China’s healthcare system races to catch up with rapid ageing

BEIJING: Before Zhou Jiayi’s retired father fell gravely ill, she had been his primary caregiver.

But when the 67-year-old was diagnosed with adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that develops in the adrenal glands above the kidneys, she quickly realised the demands of his illness were far beyond what she could manage alone.

As her ailing father’s condition deteriorated, she turned to palliative care services, seeking specialised support focused not just on the sickness, but on easing his pain and preserving his dignity.

She eventually admitted him to a facility in Beijing, where he received round-the-clock medical supervision and psychological support – professional care that Zhou says she could never have provided on her own.

“Through early conversations with two social workers, they understood my father’s story, background and our family’s needs,” she said.

“They helped with processes like ways to communicate. Without the social workers’ support, I don’t think I could have done it.”

Zhou’s father is among China’s rapidly expanding silver generation, a demographic shift that is reshaping the healthcare system of the world’s second most populous country.

A GREYING POPULATION

China is ageing at an unprecedented pace. Official data shows that people aged 60 and above now account for about 23 per cent of the population.

By 2035, that proportion is projected to rise to 30 per cent – more than 400 million people.