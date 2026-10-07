‘They did actually feel real’: When a dating app uses AI personas but advertises itself as fully human

THE BUSINESS MODEL BEHIND THE BOTS

The AI was new. The playbook behind it was not.

Beyond China's mainstream dating apps is a tier of smaller ones with a different business model. Men buy coins to send messages, while women are recruited and trained by agencies to chat for a commission.

Chinese media reports have documented similar arrangements.

A 2024 undercover investigation by China National Radio found workers being recruited and paid to chat with users, while a 2025 Huashang Daily report found some women receiving 45 per cent or more of what men spent chatting with them.

Chinese courts have called it fraud when the persona is fake and the promise is a relationship.

In July 2025, a court in Xingyang, Henan, jailed a chat worker for one year and three months for using a false name, age and marital status on the app "Hongxian Xiangqin" and dangling a date and marriage to keep one man topping up - 39,327 yuan (US$5,500) in all.

An AI-powered version has emerged in China too.

According to a report in August, police in Chengdu arrested 28 people at a matchmaking company that used AI-generated photos and biographies to invent wealthy older men, then charged single women aged 45 and above a fee to be introduced to them.

Police put the take at more than 1 million yuan from over 50 women in under a year.