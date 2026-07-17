China's Xi says AI should not be dominated by one country

SHANGHAI: Artificial intelligence should not be dominated by a single country, China's President Xi Jinping said Friday (Jul 17), urging international cooperation on its development at a major conference in Shanghai.

Chinese AI models are catching up to the most powerful US offerings, while attracting global users with lower costs.

But how to govern the booming sector has become a key topic, as concerns over the deployment of AI in military combat, or its use by hackers and terrorists grow.

"AI development should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation," Xi said at the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

"We should jointly oppose overstretching the national security concept in the field of AI or placing one country's security over that of others," Xi added.

The United States and European Union have imposed restrictions on Chinese tech imports, citing national security concerns, while recent tussles between Washington and American AI labs have raised questions on who controls access to top technology.

The WAIC conference is "the most important annual event for understanding the direction of China's AI industry", said Poe Zhao of analysis publication Hello China Tech.

"The United States retains a clear lead in advanced chips, frontier computing infrastructure and the most capital-intensive model development," Zhao told AFP.

But "China is its closest and most comprehensive competitor".