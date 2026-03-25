China is betting on bigger tech hubs for growth, but analysts warn of old risks

SHANGHAI: As China begins laying the groundwork for its 15th five-year plan, cities are accelerating efforts to scale up artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor hubs - a push that analysts say reflects both strategic intent as well as risks.

From new “AI+” task lists in Wuhan and electric vehicle (EV) and chip clusters in Chongqing to humanoid robots in Shenzhen and AI manufacturing pushes in Shanghai and Zhejiang, local governments are rolling out efforts to transform national priorities into results.

Observers say the real test will be whether these scaled‑up hubs can avoid repeating past mistakes and patterns of overcapacity and building faster than real demand to achieve tech self-reliance.

“(With) every national wave, there’s similar local waves,” said Chen Ling, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

While they all promote AI, semiconductors and EVs, Chen noted that localities had different industrial bases.



“Over the long term they still accumulate some unique characteristics,” she said.

Tilly Zhang, a technology and industrial policy analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, said the latest push is also about forcing harder choices.



“Competition always fosters pressure, and pressure fosters innovation and hard work - so you still need industrial competition locally but you don't want too many unqualified players in the same areas,” Zhang said.