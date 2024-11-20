What happened to China's 'airpocalypse'?

BEIJING: Blue skies are back in China’s big cities.

Levels of PM2.5 – fine particulate matter that can travel deep into the lungs and enter the blood stream – have dropped 54 per cent between 2013 and 2023.

The country’s environment ministry announced this figure in September, calling it "steady improvement" in local news reports.

Official data showed major Chinese cities are seeing good air quality about 80 per cent of the time.

Beijing experienced 90 per cent good days last year, as well as 2 per cent bad days – that is, eight days of severe air pollution, with six of them due to sandstorms.

“China set an unprecedented example for how fast a country can tackle air pollution when political will, social will and resources align," said Dr Christa Hasenkopf, director of the Clean Air Program at the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.

"It's also shown that a country can achieve cleaner air without sacrificing the growth of its economy."

HOW DID CHINA DO IT?

China declared war on air pollution in 2013 with an action plan, now dubbed the country’s most influential environmental policy.

Air pollution was a long-standing problem for the country, and controlling it was a "herculean task", the document read.