China and Japan expected to discuss seafood ban

BEIJING: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya in Beijing on Wednesday (Dec 25), the Chinese foreign ministry said when both men are expected to address China's ban on Japanese seafood imports.

Iwaya's one-day visit to the Chinese capital, on China's invitation, is his first since assuming his role in October.

Beijing imposed the ban last August after Tokyo began releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant despite Chinese opposition.

When asked about the ban at a regular news briefing on Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged Japan to fulfil its commitments under an agreement reached in September.

The deal commits Japan to setting up a long-term international monitoring arrangement and allowing stakeholders such as China to conduct independent sampling and monitoring.

"After effectively participating in long-term international monitoring ... China will begin to adjust relevant measures on the basis of scientific evidence, and gradually restore imports of Japanese aquatic products that meet standards and regulations," Mao said, without giving a timeline.

China continues to oppose the water discharge, she added.