Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign nets record number of 'tigers' in 2024

All of this year’s ensnared "tigers" - as the CCDI calls disgraced top-level officials - were from a pool of "centrally managed cadres", meaning they were at the vice-ministerial level and above. While some were ranked slightly lower, they held key positions in critical sectors.

Taking the count to 56 on Monday was Wu Cunrong, the 61-year-old head of the provincial political advisory body in Shanxi.

The CCDI said Wu had been placed under investigation and was "suspected of serious violations of discipline and law" - a euphemism for corruption. Wu was the party boss of Hefei, capital of Anhui province, in 2011 and became deputy party boss of Chongqing a decade later.

Twelve of the 56 officials detained this year held positions in central Communist Party and state agencies - double the number in 2023, suggesting more of a focus on the top party apparatus and ministries.

Some of the more prominent officials placed under investigation include former justice minister Tang Yijun, agriculture minister Tang Renjian and national sports chief Gou Zhongwen.

In addition to corruption allegations, the three men are also accused of failing to implement the instructions of party leaders and political disloyalty. They are awaiting trial after being kicked out of the party and removed from their public positions.

Deng, who is now an independent political analyst based in the US, said the focus on high-ranking officials from central agencies was consistent with Xi’s instruction to the CCDI during the 2022 party congress.

He said Xi had called on inspectors to "intensify efforts to uproot corruption in sectors with a high concentration of power, funds and resources".

"The central agencies are at the top echelon of China’s political power structure," Deng said. "The top officials are surrounded by local governments lobbying for projects, funding or subsidies, or businesspeople wanting approvals or licences."

One example is the corruption allegations against Xu Ying, who was deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration - the powerful agency that controls China’s US$30 billion tobacco market and has sole decision-making power over the lucrative production and distribution chain. Xu was sacked and expelled from the party, and is also awaiting trial.