China invokes anti-sanctions law to counter US blacklisting of refiners

BEIJING: China has, for the first time, invoked a law targeting companies that comply with foreign sanctions it rejects, escalating a pushback against the US blacklisting of several oil refineries over purchases of Iranian crude.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Commerce ordered companies not to comply with US sanctions against five refiners, including recently designated Hengli Petrochemical, citing a law that allows Beijing to retaliate against entities enforcing sanctions it deems unlawful.

Washington and other Western governments have sanctioned a number of Chinese firms for trading Iranian or Russian oil, drawing repeated criticism from Beijing.

Hengli Petrochemical has denied US allegations that it traded with Iran. Independent refiners in China are the main buyers of Iran's oil exports.