From economic experiment to diplomatic stage: Why China chose Shenzhen for APEC

SHENZHEN: Once a little-known border town comprising fishing villages and rural settlements on China’s southern coast, Shenzhen is now preparing to take centre stage as host of one of the year’s most closely watched diplomatic gatherings.

As leaders from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies prepare to gather in the Chinese megacity next week, Beijing hopes to showcase Shenzhen as a symbol of China's economic transformation - and a model of what it can now offer the region, analysts told CNA.

China has made openness, innovation and cooperation the priorities of its APEC host year, which will culminate in the Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Nov 18 and 19.