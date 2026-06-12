China arrests US scholar of Myanmar on suspicion of spying

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry confirmed on Friday (Jun 12) the arrest of Min Zin, a United States citizen who leads a think-tank focused on Myanmar, saying the American was suspected of spying and endangering Chinese national security.

"It is understood that Min Zin has been placed under criminal detention by the relevant authorities in accordance with the law on suspicion of engaging in espionage and endangering China’s national security," Lin Jian, a foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular news conference.

China has notified the US consulate general in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou of the arrest, he added.

Min Zin, executive director of the Institute for Strategy and Policy (ISP) - Myanmar, was detained after he flew into Kunming in southwest China, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

They all asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The US State Department and ISP-Myanmar did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

"Min Zin was arrested at Kunming airport about two weeks ago," one of the people said, declining to give further details.

The detention comes as the US and China are working to steady their frayed bilateral relationship following US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing last month.