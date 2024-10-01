How far has China gone into making its AI ambitions a reality?

SHANGHAI: Imagine a world where anyone can create a short drama without leaving their desks.

Chinese online game publisher Kunlun Tech is already testing an artificial intelligence platform named SkyReels that could make that a reality.

The AI tool is able to generate characters, plots, dialogue and storyline to create a short video with just prompts.

“To film a short drama manually costs on average US$71,000 to US$284,000. Using our SkyReels AI short drama platform, we could lower the cost to just a few hundred dollars,” said Fang Han, chairman and CEO of Kunlun Tech.

“This is very meaningful because it allows more people to join the ranks of video creators.”