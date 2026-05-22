Chinese authorities demolish villager's madcap 10-storey home

BEIJING: Authorities have razed a ramshackle 10-storey home that for years defied demolition notices and building restrictions to become an off-beat tourist attraction in southwestern China, footage from the owner showed.

Chen Tianming spent almost eight years and 200,000 yuan (US$29,402) turning his family's humble stone bungalow into a towering pyramid-shaped warren of rickety staircases, balconies and other add-ons.

The structure drew comparisons from media and tourists to the fantastical creations of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.

But local authorities took just hours to bring down all but the first floor on Wednesday (May 20), said 43-year-old Chen.

Officials have claimed for some time that the building lacked permits and was potentially dangerous.

"I don't feel regret, because regret is useless," Chen told AFP.

"I also don't blame myself for failing to protect it - it's just that the force driving its destruction was simply too powerful."

When AFP visited last summer, the structure of faded plywood and contorted wooden beams was unmissable, soaring high above the surrounding farmland.

Videos filmed after the demolition by Chen and sent to AFP showed the structure was now mostly gone, with piles of building materials remaining around it.