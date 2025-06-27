China bans uncertified power banks on domestic flights starting Jun 28 over fire risk

BEIJING: China will ban uncertified power banks on all domestic flights starting Saturday (Jun 28), as aviation authorities tighten safety rules following several onboard fire incidents linked to portable chargers.

Passengers will no longer be allowed to bring power banks that lack the official China Compulsory Certification (CCC) mark, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a notice on Thursday.

Power banks that have faded or illegible CCC labels or are part of a product recall will also be barred, added the national civil aviation regulator.

The notice cited recent incidents of power banks catching fire or emitting smoke mid-flight, along with multiple product recalls involving major brands.

“These developments indicate that the power banks carried by passengers present safety and quality hazards, and the risks posed to civil aviation safety are growing,” CAAC said.

Under the new rule, passengers without a valid CCC-certified device risk having their portable chargers confiscated at security or being denied boarding altogether.

Airlines and their agents have been instructed to step up awareness campaigns about the fire risks associated with power banks, while airports are required to tighten inspections.

CAAC has also called for improvements in the installation and maintenance of charging facilities at terminals.

A record 730 million people flew domestically in 2024, according to CAAC. While most were Chinese residents, a portion included international visitors travelling within the country.

In recent months, multiple in-flight smoke and fire incidents have been linked to power banks.

On May 31, a China Southern Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Shenzhen was forced to turn back 15 minutes after take-off, after smoke was detected from a passenger’s camera battery and power bank.

Two months earlier, a Hong Kong Airlines flight from Hangzhou to Hong Kong was diverted to Fuzhou when a mid-air fire broke out in the overhead compartment. The blaze was suspected to have been caused by a power bank.

Multiple Asian airlines, including carriers from Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, have barred the in-flight use of power banks, though most still allow them to be carried in cabin luggage.

At the same time, made-in-China power banks have come under scrutiny.

Two major Chinese electronics manufacturers, Anker and Romoss, recently recalled more than 1.2 million portable chargers, citing battery issues that posed a fire risk.

Certain power bank models from other Chinese brands, including Baseus and Ugreen, have also had their CCC certification suspended or revoked in recent months over safety concerns, according to local news reports.