Rise of C-beauty: Chinese cosmetic brands build momentum in Southeast Asia and beyond

SINGAPORE: Xu Meicheng had already set her sights on becoming a professional makeup artist when she decided there was only one place to go: China.

Last year, the Singaporean travelled to Shanghai and enrolled in a five-month course to learn various makeup styles, including the latest in China’s beauty industry – known as C-beauty.

From earth-toned “latte” looks to “new Chinese-style” aesthetics and even “boiled water makeup” for an understated, natural finish, C-beauty trends have taken platforms like Xiaohongshu and TikTok by storm.

Once overshadowed by K-beauty and J-beauty – South Korean and Japanese cosmetics products which have been a staple among consumers for years – C-beauty is now gaining attention overseas, fuelled by social media buzz and rising exports.

“There's so many more things that are yet to be explored, because constantly I'm seeing new trends, new products and new brands emerging from the Chinese market … I would say the growth is not at its peak yet,” said Xu.

The 26-year-old’s makeup lessons, held five days a week, cost around US$3,700. Graduates earn a certificate after examinations, and some even land opportunities with major brands like Disneyland.

“I've already been wanting to move forward with the goal of being a professional makeup artist. But I think the resources here are amazing, so that's why I'm here in China instead of anywhere else,” she added.

Xu is part of a growing number of beauty enthusiasts and entrepreneurs looking to tap China’s vast and fast-evolving cosmetics industry.