China cues start of leaders' secretive Beidaihe summer retreat

BEIJING: China's Communist Party appeared to kick off its annual closed-door retreat in the seaside resort of Beidaihe, an informal gathering that perennially sparks rumours of power jostling among senior cadres and comes this year ahead of a major party conclave in October on party governance.

Beijing does not publicly confirm the gathering, but in a sign that it had begun, Chinese President Xi Jinping's chief of staff and close aide Cai Qi on Monday (Aug 3) met with scholars in Beidaihe in northern Hebei province, an appearance analysts say has in past years coincided with the summer retreat.

"Historically, the retreat has provided an opportunity for serving and retired leaders to hold informal discussions and negotiate over policy and personnel," said Neil Thomas of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

But, with power increasingly concentrated within the party and in Xi's hands, "the scope for genuine bargaining has narrowed", Thomas said.

China has not officially documented the top leaders' meetings in the coastal town, about one and a half hours east of Beijing by high-speed rail, since the formal practice of collective summer work sessions was abolished in 2003.

State media has nonetheless said that summer visits to Beidaihe by serving and retired senior officials continued, allowing informal contact, comparing the resort town to the US presidential retreat Camp David and Russia's Sochi.

Beidaihe's state-run guesthouses, heightened security every summer, and proximity to Beijing have long made it a focal point for speculation over elite politics.

Road closures, restrictions on private aircraft and watercraft — including drones, paragliders, jet skis and speedboats — and a routine, roughly two-week gap in the usually near-daily official coverage of top leaders only add to that speculation.

Xi last appeared in public during a Politburo group session on Friday on modernising China's military.