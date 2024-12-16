‘Disruptive behaviour’: Popular Beijing tourist spots move to ban commercial photographers

A sign displayed at Jingshan Park, which offers panoramic views over Beijing and the Forbidden city, cited official park regulations prohibiting behaviour which “disturbs the appearances of the parks and tour order”.

Another sign, banning commercial photography in the Temple of Heaven, reminds visitors that commercial photography, live-streams and video-taking were “strictly forbidden” on the premises without prior permission.

The post featuring the sign in Jingshan Park drew largely positive responses and support from users on Xiaohongshu, many who reacted with joy and also shared their experiences about similar incidents they encountered in Beijing.

Xiaohongshu user Uhauha shared an encounter she had with a commercial photographer while visiting the Temple of Heaven back in November.

The photographer was hogging the spot, she said, and was taking “a few minutes for each shot” which resulted in many visitors having to queue up. “All the nice photo spots are taken up by commercial photographers. They even have the cheek to (tell me) to queue,” she added.

The photographer also called her “ill-mannered” for blocking his shot and threatened to call the police. “I really have no words when it comes to those who would shout at others to get out of the way,” Uhauha said.

Another user Kaziki said: “I hope all museums across China will put a stop to this. I’m here to see the artefacts, not people.”

In official comments made on Dec 15 that cited local laws, the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks, which manages parks and affiliated organisations across the capital, said various parks had begun banning commercial photographers from their compounds and had also started taking action.

“Article 38 of the Beijing Tourism Regulations state that scenic spots have the right to take measures such as stopping ... those setting up unauthorised stalls or “occupying” spots within their premises,” the centre said.

It also listed common disruptive behaviour by commercial photographers such as carrying large photography equipment, camping vehicles, costumes and other props.

Some have even resorted to soliciting and scamming tourists, Chinese media reports said, leading to complaints from visitors.

In a report published by the Beijing Daily newspaper on Dec 13, a park worker at the Temple of Heaven explained the rules and clarified that while commercial photography was prohibited, visitors were still allowed to wear traditional clothing and accessories and take photos for their own use.