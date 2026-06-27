Pilot killed when small plane crashed into Beijing skyscraper: Authorities

BEIJING: A pilot was killed when his small aircraft crashed into Beijing's tallest building, with 13 people also injured, Chinese authorities said on Saturday (Jun 27), without elaborating on the cause of the rare incident.

Witnesses of Friday's crash reported plane debris at the base of the 528m CITIC Tower, with AFP journalists at the scene seeing a hole in the windows of one of the building's upper floors.

Authorities in the capital's Chaoyang District said in a statement shared on WeChat that "a single-engine, two-seat light aircraft crashed into a high-rise building" at 5.55pm on Friday.

"The only person on board was the pilot, who died, and 13 people were injured at the scene," said the statement, the first official comment about the incident.

It said authorities were "conducting further investigation into the incident".