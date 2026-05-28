What Beijing wants from a possible Xi state visit to North Korea

Analysts say Xi’s visit to Pyongyang would signal Beijing’s intent to recalibrate influence over North Korea and the wider Korean Peninsula.

Hao Nan, Korean Peninsula Specialist Fellow with the New York-based National Committee on American Foreign Policy (NCAFP), told CNA that the potential visit would also show China remains “indispensable” to managing Northeast Asian security.

“(China) wants to signal to (South Korea, Japan, Russia and the US) that North Korea remains within its strategic orbit, even as Russia-North Korea ties deepen,” he added.

At the same time, he said Beijing will “try to reassure Pyongyang, warn Washington and its allies” while avoiding “an explicit declaration of a China-North Korea-Russia axis”.

A TRIP THAT CARRIES SYMBOLIC WEIGHT

According to a TIME report published on May 20, citing unnamed sources, Xi was expected to pay a state visit to North Korea as early as the final week of May.

The report cited one source briefed on the arrangements as saying China and North Korea would “coordinate more against the new militarism of Japan”, amid Beijing’s concerns over Japan’s security posture under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Separately, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing unnamed government sources, that Xi could visit North Korea in late May or early June.

A source also said that a team of Chinese security and protocol officials had recently been in Pyongyang, suggesting preparations for a possible Xi visit.

But China has remained tight-lipped about Xi’s potential state visit to North Korea.

When asked about Xi’s trip on Monday (May 25), Beijing foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said she had “no information” to offer - only reiterating that “China and the (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) are friendly socialist neighbours” whose long-running exchanges served both sides’ interests and regional peace and stability.

A report by NK News on May 26 looking at satellite imagery showed no preparations at Kim Il Sung Square as of May 24. Major welcome ceremonies are held for visiting foreign leaders at the site.

But the groundwork appears to be in place, said Hao, citing an earlier visit to Pyongyang by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in April - although he remains cautious about the timing - saying that a visit might not necessarily take place in the coming days.

Kim’s most recent visit to China took place in September 2025, when he travelled to Beijing by his signature armoured train to attend Victory Day commemorations and joined Xi and Putin at a military parade in Tiananmen Square.