What Beijing’s shrinking youth population reveals about its changing appeal

Hua said he had noticed fewer young graduates looking for homes in the area, though demand from young families remained relatively steady.

"There are still people who want to live here because the transport is convenient and the cost is lower than in the city centre."

In Hou's view, the shift is also linked to changes in how businesses operate in and around Beijing.

"My sense is that slower growth and the wider diversification of businesses are also playing a part," he said.

"Businesses now have more choices in where and how they operate. They may not need such a large presence within Beijing itself, so job demand has slowed, and that has affected housing demand in areas that were popular because they offered easy access to the city."

Hou's assessment reflects what he has observed in Tiantongyuan, rather than a citywide measure of employment or housing demand.

Official data shows a more mixed picture for Beijing as a whole. Real estate development investment in 2025 fell 15.5 per cent from the previous year, while new commercial housing sales by floor area fell 6.9 per cent.

At the same time, Beijing added 330,000 urban jobs, up 31,000 from the previous year, suggesting that the wider labour market retained some resilience even as parts of the property market remained under pressure.

A MORE DISTRIBUTED OPPORTUNITY MAP

For some young people, the calculation is not only about whether Beijing remains attractive, but whether other places now feel more suited to the lives and careers they want.

Zhang Yinuo, a 22-year-old from Shandong, is due to graduate from a public university in Beijing in August. She has already decided not to stay in the capital, opting instead to further her design studies in Malaysia after receiving an offer there.

Even before the opportunity in Malaysia emerged, Zhang said that her long-term plans had never centred on Beijing.

"It is not that Beijing has no opportunities, but I do not really like the lifestyle here," she said.