‘Killing the chicken to scare the monkey’: Why China blocked the Meta-Manus deal

SHENZHEN: China’s move to block Meta’s acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) startup Manus is emerging as a test of how far Beijing is willing to extend control over technology it views as strategically Chinese, even after companies move offshore, analysts say.

On Monday (Apr 27), the country’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, halted the US$2 billion deal, effectively ordering it unwound four months after it was sealed.

The deal had been completed through a Singapore-registered entity after Manus shifted its headquarters there late last year, yet it still fell within the reach of Chinese regulators.

Experts say the case reflects a broader shift in how Beijing defines its jurisdiction over technology, signalling that relocating offshore may no longer shield Chinese firms if their technology, talent and data remain tied to China.

“Regulators looked straight through (the Singapore holding structure) to the technology’s Chinese origin,” Sebastian Wiendieck, partner and head of the legal practice in China at ROEDL, a law firm, told CNA.

“This marks a new normal: any China-founded AI startup, regardless of its offshore domicile, will face intense national security scrutiny if it tries to sell to a US buyer.”

The case also raises broader questions over whether offshore hubs can continue serving as neutral bases for Chinese firms seeking foreign capital and global expansion amid intensifying Sino-US competition over strategic technologies, legal experts said.

BEIJING TIGHTENS CONTROL

Manus is an AI startup founded by a Chinese team under parent company Butterfly Effect. It built much of its early technology, talent and data capabilities in China before relocating its headquarters to Singapore in 2025, as it expanded overseas.

The company gained global attention after launching a general-purpose AI “agent” in March last year, capable of autonomously planning and executing complex tasks.