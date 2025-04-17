China Power: Cultural exports script a softer narrative in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: A young and resourceful Chinese empress embarks on an epic journey to seek justice and revenge against enemies who destroyed her kingdom.

It was this storyline from the hit 2016 Chinese drama The Princess Weiyoung that got Nadhiroh Napri hooked on C-dramas.

What began as casual viewing quickly turned into a deep passion for the 27-year-old Malaysian, who has since been learning Mandarin and plans to visit China.

"I loved it. I would miss assignments during my school days because I was so busy binge-watching," she told CNA.

Another fan, 27-year-old Singaporean Cheryl Goh, enjoys romantic C-dramas like 2023's Till the End of The Moon, which starred her favourite idol, Chinese actor Luo Yunxi.

"Chinese celebrities are a large driving force," Goh said. "(After) watching the shows, I begin to like them and want to follow them."

"C-dramas are sometimes easier to understand compared to Korean or Japanese shows ... there's no language barrier," added Goh, who is ethnic Chinese.

"They are quite interesting, (featuring elements of) traditional Chinese culture, wordplay and festivals."

From AI technology and social media apps like DeepSeek, TikTok and Xiaohongshu to record-breaking animation films and highly sought-after toys and collectibles, China has been increasingly leveraging new trends and technologies to augment its soft power.

The strategy has been important for Beijing in shaping regional perceptions and subtly building influence - particularly at a time when distrust has been slowly rising amid territorial disputes and geopolitical tensions, experts said.