China’s warships gift and funding naval base in Cambodia: Could it put regional dynamics in choppy waters?

SINGAPORE: As a Chinese-funded upgrade of a naval base in Cambodia inches closer to completion, recent confirmation that Beijing will gift two warships to Phnom Penh has stirred further suspense and questions over China’s intent, and the role it wants to play in the region.

Analysts say the overhaul of Ream Naval Base - situated off the Gulf of Thailand in Cambodia’s southwestern Sihanoukville province - would benefit Beijing more as Phnom Penh lacks the military means to fully utilise the enhanced facilities.

The twin moves could be part of a deal to secure China preferential rights to use the military installation, said Dr Abdul Rahman Yaacob, research fellow in the Southeast Asia Programme at the Lowy Institute.

"The provision of military assistance to Cambodia is a means to an end for China, aimed at influencing Phnom Penh to serve Beijing’s long-term interests," he told CNA.

Observers say the manoeuvres fall into a wider push by China to carve out a larger regional foothold as it competes for influence with its strategic rival the United States. At the same time, they’re questioning claims made in some news reports - that Beijing’s actions are tightly linked to its South China Sea and Taiwan agendas.

Experts CNA spoke to are also split on how Beijing’s actions will affect regional dynamics. Some warn that the developments could raise the temperature in Southeast Asia, particularly among Cambodia’s neighbours, while others are sceptical.

“Thailand, Vietnam and to some extent, the Philippines ought to be alarmed over the increase of (Chinese) military activity in the Gulf of Thailand, given the overlapping territorial claims there and in the South China Sea … tensions could rise as a result (and) that’s something the Cambodian leadership needs to be aware of,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

However, Dr Chang Ching, a research fellow at the Taipei-based Society for Strategic Studies, argues that it’s not unusual for a smaller country like Cambodia to seek military assistance from a larger nation.

"Compared to Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam possess far more advanced and well-developed military capabilities. For instance, Thailand has its own aircraft carrier. Cambodia simply needs to modernise its military, and its neighbours are aware of that," he told CNA.

A GIFT OF WARSHIPS

Reports first emerged in late August that China would gift two warships to Cambodia. Confirmation by Cambodia’s defence ministry came a week later, identifying the vessels as Type 056 corvettes.

Developed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, this vessel class is designed for littoral combat, as described on China’s defence ministry website. Operators include the PLA Navy, China Coast Guard, and the Bangladesh and Nigeria navies.

Such vessels are capable of executing a range of missions, including patrol, escort, search-and-rescue and surveillance, according to Chinese defence news portals. They are equipped for electronic and anti-surface warfare and also possess anti-aircraft and anti-submarine capabilities, the reports state.

Seventy Type 056 corvettes were built across four Chinese shipyards between 2011 and 2019, according to Naval Technology, an online site specialising in naval defence news.