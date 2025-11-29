China launches campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings

BEIJING: China has launched a campaign against fire hazards in high-rise buildings, state media reported on Saturday (Nov 29), after at least 128 people were killed in one of Hong Kong's deadliest blazes.

The inferno - the financial hub's worst in decades - sent shock waves through the city, which has some of the world's most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday that China's State Council Work Safety Committee had "recently" issued a notice launching an inspection and rectification campaign targeting major fire risks and hazards in high-rise buildings.

During the campaign, high-rise buildings will be inspected for the use of flammable or combustible materials, CCTV said.

There will also be checks on the use of materials such as bamboo scaffolding or non-flame-retardant safety nets, it added.

"All regions must ... strengthen their sense of responsibility, coordinate development and safety, and treat the investigation and remediation of major fire risks in high-rise buildings as a critical task," CCTV said.

"Supervision and inspection must be intensified to ensure tangible results."