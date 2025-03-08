China to slap fresh tariffs on Canadian farm, food products

BEIJING: China said Saturday (Mar 8) it would slap tariffs on Canadian products including rapeseed oil and pork, after a Beijing probe into levies imposed by Ottawa on Chinese goods last year.

Beijing's commerce ministry said it would hit imported rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas from Canada with a 100 per cent tariff.

Aquatic products and pork will face a 25 per cent levy.

The measures will come into effect on Mar 20, Beijing said.

Ottawa last August placed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports, matching US measures seeking to fend off a flood of Chinese state-subsidised cars into North America.

It also announced a surtax on imports of steel and aluminium products from China.

Beijing's commerce ministry said a probe into those measures found that Canadian policies "disrupted the normal trade order and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises".

"China urges Canada to immediately correct its bad practices, lift its restrictive measures and eliminate its negative effects," a ministry spokesperson said.