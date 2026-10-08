China announces candidate for WHO chief position

BEIJING: China nominated a candidate to lead the World Health Organization on Thursday (Oct 8), a move which could expand Beijing's influence over the international body after the United States quit this year.



Beijing is putting forward maternity health expert Song Li for the top position, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing.



The nomination "demonstrates China's firm support for multilateralism" and "will help the organisation play a more active role in enhancing the health and well-being of all humanity", she said.



Song Li is in the running to replace incumbent director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whose term ends in August 2027 and who cannot run again given the two-term limit.



She is the head of the Department of Women and Child Health at China's National Health Commission, and has a career spanning 21 years, according to the WHO.



Song has participated or organised the formulation of various laws related to women and children's health, including prenatal diagnosis and assisted reproductive technology.



China's announcement comes after the Sep 24 deadline for the role.



It presents Beijing with an opportunity to fill the void left after US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the organisation upon his reelection in January.



Trump has long accused the WHO of being a "puppet of China", in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic.



China, for its part, previously accused Trump of trying to "shirk responsibility" to the WHO.



Song will run against candidates - including three men and three women - put forward by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, Indonesia and Botswana.



If elected, she will be the second Chinese national to lead the WHO after Margaret Chan, who headed the organisation between 2007 and 2017.



The WHO, a UN agency, leads global efforts to expand universal health coverage.