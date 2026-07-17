Landslide buries residents in southwest China's Chongqing

BEIJING: An unknown number of people were buried after a landslide struck a county in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday (Jul 17), causing multiple residential buildings downhill to collapse, according to state media.

Preliminary verification indicated that a Pengshui county community worker spotted scattered falling rocks around 8am local time and issued an emergency warning, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Authorities ordered an evacuation of more than 60 residents, but the landslide occurred during the evacuation at 9.08am, burying some people.