China’s Chongqing moves to regulate viral motorcycle trend amid safety concerns

CHONGQING: Chongqing, the sprawling metropolis in southwest China, is moving to clamp down on viral motorcycle stunts - a popular experience in the city - amid safety concerns.
For many tourists headed to Chongqing, riding pillion with a professional motorcycle rider, surrounded by the city’s skyscrapers and stunning night views, has become a must-do activity when visiting.
Props, as well as professional makeup, videography and photography services, are also provided.
Viral clips on social media platforms including Instagram, Xiaohongshu and TikTok show motorcyclists revving engines and performing stunts with their passengers. In one clip, a passenger took both her hands off the rider and raised her arms in the air.
In some clips, the motorcyclist is also seen swerving as he drives and using one hand to salute the camera.
The shoots have become so popular that even K-pop star Choi Yena, a former member of girl group IZ*ONE, took part in a shoot in April this year.
“GREAT DEAL OF TROUBLE”
According to state broadcaster CCTV on Monday (Oct 5), large numbers of motorcycles were seen along Nanbin Road, a scenic riverside boulevard in the city’s Nan’an district, during the National Day holidays for commercial shoots.
During the shoots, CCTV reported that the videos were typically shot by camera operators steering their own motorcycles with one hand, in order to free up their other hand to record.
According to the report, the stretch of road where the commercial shoots are concentrated was located next to residential communities. Nearby residents have complained of the shoots causing them “a great deal of trouble”.
For example, motorcycles are restricted from the area between 10pm and 6am. However, sales staff for the commercial shoots claimed that shoots can proceed during restricted hours.
Following CCTV’s report, the Nanbin Economic Belt Construction and Development Center said on its official WeChat account on Monday that it has received reports about the motorcycle photoshoots posing “safety hazards”.
The centre said it “attaches great importance” to the matter and has teamed up with local authorities to “rectify the identified violations”.
State-affiliated news outlet China Daily on Monday reported that Nan’an district has designated fixed parking areas for the motorcycles used in the shoots, as well as set business hours and operational behaviour standards.
Local authorities are also holding discussions with the business teams involved, it said.
Nightly patrols will also be conducted during peak hours to manage and resolve issues such as road-hogging and illegal parking.