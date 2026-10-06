China’s Chongqing moves to regulate viral motorcycle trend amid safety concerns

CHONGQING: Chongqing, the sprawling metropolis in southwest China, is moving to clamp down on viral motorcycle stunts - a popular experience in the city - amid safety concerns.

For many tourists headed to Chongqing, riding pillion with a professional motorcycle rider, surrounded by the city’s skyscrapers and stunning night views, has become a must-do activity when visiting.

Props, as well as professional makeup, videography and photography services, are also provided.

Viral clips on social media platforms including Instagram, Xiaohongshu and TikTok show motorcyclists revving engines and performing stunts with their passengers. In one clip, a passenger took both her hands off the rider and raised her arms in the air.

In some clips, the motorcyclist is also seen swerving as he drives and using one hand to salute the camera.

The shoots have become so popular that even K-pop star Choi Yena, a former member of girl group IZ*ONE, took part in a shoot in April this year.

“GREAT DEAL OF TROUBLE”

According to state broadcaster CCTV on Monday (Oct 5), large numbers of motorcycles were seen along Nanbin Road, a scenic riverside boulevard in the city’s Nan’an district, during the National Day holidays for commercial shoots.

During the shoots, CCTV reported that the videos were typically shot by camera operators steering their own motorcycles with one hand, in order to free up their other hand to record.