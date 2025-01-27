World’s largest human migration in full swing, as millions in China head home for Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI: Millions across China are returning to their hometowns from cities to celebrate their country’s most important festival: Chinese New Year, which begins on Wednesday (Jan 29) this year.

At Shanghai’s Hongqiao Railway Station, the number of passengers passing through the city’s busiest transport hub doubled at the peak of China’s annual ongoing travel rush.

The 40-day Spring Festival travel rush – or Chunyun – was expected to have peaked on Sunday, two days before Chinese New Year eve when people typically have reunion dinners with their families.

Chunyun usually begins 15 days before the first day of Chinese New Year.

This annual human migration is the largest in the world. On top of people travelling back home, many holidaymakers are also hoping to make good use of the eight-day public holiday.

“It’s been about a year since I went home. I’ve been away from my parents and family; I’m really looking forward to it,” one commuter told CNA.

“After working hard for a year, it feels so good to finally go back home.”

CONSUMPTION EXPECTED TO RISE

For Yang Junhua, station master at the city’s Hongqiao Railway Station, he and his staff have to tackle the issues of high passenger volume and train frequency.

“During the 40 days of spring travel, Shanghai Railway expects to handle over 16 million passengers, averaging 400,000 daily – a 13 per cent increase year-on-year,” he said.

Yang added that railway stations in Shanghai are also planning to deploy an additional 221 pairs of train services during this period, while facilities have been refurbished ahead of Chunyun – including those that cater to children and nursing mothers.