China moves to ban ‘cigarette cards’ among minors

SINGAPORE: Chinese authorities are moving to ban the sale and use of “cigarette cards” by minors, some who have gone to great lengths to acquire used cigarette packs to play the popular schoolyard game.

Consumer protection groups in Beijing and eastern Jiangsu province have called on law enforcement officers and tobacco governing bureaus to “strictly prohibit the sale" of the cards.



In late November, the Chinese Association on Tobacco Control discussed prohibiting and controlling the sale of the cards.

Experts pointed out various ways and means Chinese children and youths could obtain such cards, through unregulated sales on major e-commerce platforms as well as through their family members.

In a statement posted on the WeChat messaging app, the Jiangsu Consumer Council reiterated that cigarette cards were not "simple playing cards" and called for "regular inspections" by schools as well as a crackdown on sales across online platforms and other channels.

"The popularity of the cards not only exposes minors to tobacco, it's also a tool used by unscrupulous merchants to induce youths to become interested in tobacco," the statement read, adding that other "societal problems" could arise.

Speaking to the Shanghai Daily newspaper, Li Enze, vice director and secretary general of the Public Welfare Law Professional Committee at the Chinese Anti-Tobacco Association, condemned the use of cigarette cards, saying they served as “a gateway to tobacco use” for children.

“They familiarise children with cigarette brands and create a positive association with smoking, which can lead to experimentation and addiction later in life,” Li said.